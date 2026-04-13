Why do FPIs keep selling? From high valuations to a changed narrative

Prior to the last 24 months, India was to an extent the only game in town for EM investors. Six EM countries ( China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil and Saudi Arabia) accounted for almost 80 per cent of the index. China was considered not investable for geopolitical reasons, Taiwan carried China risk, Korea was a governance nightmare with poor capital allocation and Brazil and Saudi Arabia were seen as narrow commodity/banks plays. India was seen as the only large liquid EM with secular growth. India also had the surge in domestic flows, bringing in significant long-term captive capital into the markets. Indian multiples re-rated upwards, hitting a 100 per cent premium to EM averages at one point, but investors had limited alternatives. In a world of limited EM earnings growth, India’s ability to deliver a stable 15 per cent was very attractive. Indian markets were doing well, everyone bought into the secular growth thesis. Momentum was positive.