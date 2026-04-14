Excessive oversight: When boards do too much, governance begins to weaken

If the line between oversight and execution dissolves at the board level, it blurs first and most visibly in the relationship between the chair and the managing director. A caveat, that this applies to professionally managed, institutionally-owned companies. Where a promoter is present, very little of this applies.

And we have just seen this. The recent episode at HDFC Bank, where the resignation of Chairman Atanu Chakraborty (https://surl.li/uzlaln) over what he described as “value differences” with the management unsettled markets. This episode caused significant damage to the bank’s brand, valuation, and trust painstakingly built over three decades. But the deeper story that is emerging is not about the bank, but about what happens when governance structure is unclear or breached and the roles of chair and chief executive officer (CEO) are left to improvisation rather than design.