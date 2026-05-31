Reimagining microfinance: Current model works, but at a modest growth rate

MFIs have tinkered with their offers, giving up on group guarantee and introducing graduation loans, and gone digital in collection. All these were done without fundamentally reimagining the model beyond women and group meetings. In every crisis, they look to the regulator and the self-regulatory organisation for guardrails and better data from credit bureaus. On the other hand, clients have been creative, playing one MFI against the other; ringleaders control village operations; and take to creating multiple identities to get more loans. Initially, MFIs were ahead of clients, but now the clients have turned the creativity table against MFIs.
The policy response has been a victim of groupthink. These stakeholder consultations reinforce the extant model. The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) use of household income for defining microfinance and fixing a repayment level is problematic because of the following reasons: (a) It is impossible to determine household income when it is from informal sources and volatile; and (b) fixing the outer limit of the repayment obligation at 50 per cent is too liberal. Imagine paying 50 per cent of your income for loan repayment, especially for the poor, where we expect the survival expenses to be a significant proportion of the income. This limit is an invitation for household financial stress.