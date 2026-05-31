Reimagining microfinance: Current model works, but at a modest growth rate

MFIs have tinkered with their offers, giving up on group guarantee and introducing graduation loans, and gone digital in collection. All these were done without fundamentally reimagining the model beyond women and group meetings. In every crisis, they look to the regulator and the self-regulatory organisation for guardrails and better data from credit bureaus. On the other hand, clients have been creative, playing one MFI against the other; ringleaders control village operations; and take to creating multiple identities to get more loans. Initially, MFIs were ahead of clients, but now the clients have turned the creativity table against MFIs.