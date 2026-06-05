A monetary policy beyond rates: Why RBI's latest moves matter more

Thirdly, reforms in the FAR category and General Debt category are likely to pull in much better flows, in sync with the GoI's measures facilitating better post-tax returns for FPIs. Currently, the FPI position in FAR is Rs 3.24 lakh crore (limit utilisation of 6.8 per cent), with an average tenure preference of 11 years. The inclusion of the new tenures along with the full tax exemption implies the post-tax return on G-secs is now higher, which would lead to more inflows. The limit of 30 per cent on short maturity has also been removed and we expect this maturity segment to see maximum demand, given expectations of a rise in rates. The available headroom in both the general and general long-term routes is Rs 4.06 lakh crore, which is indicative of the potential inflows.