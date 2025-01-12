Kannauj roof collapse: 6 injured, no casualties reported, says commissioner

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said that no casualties have been reported in the incident and out of 28 rescued people, 15 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after treatment

Representative Image: The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
The collapse of an under-construction structure at Kannauj Railway Station has left six people seriously injured but they are out of danger, said a top police official on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Kanpur Commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian said that no casualties have been reported in the incident and out of 28 rescued people, 15 individuals have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

"Around 28 people have been rescued. They were admitted to the hospital. 15 people have been discharged. 6 people are seriously injured but out of danger. There are no head injuries. Some people have received fractures. They are under observation. We have inspected by drone and manually. SDRF snipper dogs have been pressed into service. No casualties have been reported yet. The debris will be cleared in some time. 28 people have been identified," Pandian said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state following the collapse of an under-construction lintel at Kannauj Railway Station and called for maximum assistance to the victims.

Akhilesh Yadav said, "The incident that took place in Kannauj is very sad. Safety should have been maintained during the construction which was neglected and this incident took place. We hope that all the labourers are safe. This is a case of both negligence and corruption on the part of the BJP. This is the first time we are seeing that when a contractor is allocated work then it is outsourced twice, and later people from BJP exert pressure that till they would not be benefitted the work will not progress."

He further mentioned that as a result of this, the contractors have to compromise with the quality.

"The contractors have to compromise with quality and there are inadequate safety measures. Quality has deteriorated as a result of such incidents are taking place. This is a failure from the government side. We demand that the government should ensure all the medical facilities and other facilities for all the victims. We demand to provide maximum aid to these workers," he added.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured that action would be taken against those found guilty.

He said, "The government's instruction is that immediate relief and rescue work should be done there. The accident will be investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

