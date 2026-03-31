Pixel 11 may feature an all-black camera bar and slimmer bezels: Report

Google’s anticipated Pixel 11 may feature an all-black camera bar on the back. According to a report by Android Headlines, CAD renders of the smartphone suggest that it will not use the body colour around the LED flash, as seen on the Pixel 10. Additionally, the report suggests that the smartphone may also feature slimmer bezels.

For context, the Pixel 10 places its rear camera lenses against a black background, while surrounding its flash with the same colour as the body of the phone, giving the camera bar a dual-tone finish. This is expected to change with the Pixel 11.

Apart from slimmer bezels and a wider camera module, the overall design is likely to remain largely unchanged, with dimensions said to be close to the Pixel 10.

Pixel 11: What to expect

Android Headlines reported that only a handful of details about the Pixel 11 have surfaced so far, but the device is expected to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.5mm, making it marginally slimmer than the Pixel 10. It is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor G6 chipset, which may adopt a 7-core design this year. Additionally, Google may replace the Samsung modem with a MediaTek M90 this year.

The Pixel 11 is also likely to feature the same 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED display. According to a report by The Verge, Google is expected to enhance its on-device video processing capabilities with the Pixel 11, particularly for improving low-light video capture.

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The Pixel 11 will likely follow the launch schedule of its predecessors, likely launching in August.