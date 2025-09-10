Home / Technology / Tech News / Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise'

Firefox on iPhones integrates Apple Intelligence for 'Shake to Summarise'

Firefox browser on iPhones integrates with Apple Intelligence to deliver instant webpage summaries, rolling out first in the US before expanding globally

Firefox's 'Shake to Summerise' feature
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Mozilla has announced a new “Shake to Summarise” feature for the Firefox web browser on iPhones, letting users generate AI-powered summaries of webpages. The feature marks one of the first integrations of Apple Intelligence within a third-party app. The iPhone 15 Pro and newer models will use Apple’s on-device AI model to create summaries. For users on older iOS versions, Firefox will rely on Mozilla’s own cloud-based AI system to deliver the feature.

How Firefox’s Shake to Summarise works

According to Mozilla, the new tool makes it easy to turn long webpages into quick, easy-to-read highlights. Users can activate it in three ways: shake their device, tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar, or select “Summarise page” from the menu.
 
The company noted that the feature only works on pages with fewer than 5,000 words, ensuring concise and efficient results. Importantly, users who do not want accidental triggers can disable it at any time. Whether it is extracting the essentials from a recipe, checking highlights from a news story, or evaluating a long article before committing to reading, “Shake to Summarise” provides a faster way to get key information without scrolling. 

Rollout

“Shake to Summarise” is rolling out this week in the US for Firefox iOS app users in English, with wider availability planned later. The first time you land on a page that supports summarisation, Firefox will display a prompt. The feature can be enabled or disabled anytime from settings.
 

Topics :Tech NewsApple Apple storeiPhone sales in IndiaApple India

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

