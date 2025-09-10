Mozilla has announced a new “Shake to Summarise” feature for the Firefox web browser on iPhones, letting users generate AI-powered summaries of webpages. The feature marks one of the first integrations of Apple Intelligence within a third-party app. The iPhone 15 Pro and newer models will use Apple’s on-device AI model to create summaries. For users on older iOS versions, Firefox will rely on Mozilla’s own cloud-based AI system to deliver the feature.

How Firefox’s Shake to Summarise works

According to Mozilla, the new tool makes it easy to turn long webpages into quick, easy-to-read highlights. Users can activate it in three ways: shake their device, tap the thunderbolt icon in the address bar, or select “Summarise page” from the menu.