JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

OnePlus launch event LIVE: OnePlus 9 series, smartwatch to launch today

OnePlus to launch OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R alongside OnePlus Watch in India today. Check here for Live updates and more

Topics
OnePlus | OnePlus in India | OnePlus 6

BS Web team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

OnePlus 9 series
OnePlus will on Tuesday present four new devices including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Watch, the company's first smartwatch. The highlight in OnePlus' latest series will be the Hasselblad-branded camera system in OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. 

According to several reports, OnePlus 9R will be an affordable phone launched only for India.

OnePlus will also launch its first-gen smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones and the company CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the watch has more than 110 work-out modes.

The OnePlus 9 series launch event will starts at 07:30 pm (IST) later today (March 23). The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube channel of OnePlus. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh