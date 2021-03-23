- OnePlus launch event LIVE: OnePlus 9 series, smartwatch to launch today
OnePlus to launch OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R alongside OnePlus Watch in India today. Check here for Live updates and more
OnePlus will on Tuesday present four new devices including the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus Watch, the company's first smartwatch. The highlight in OnePlus' latest series will be the Hasselblad-branded camera system in OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.
According to several reports, OnePlus 9R will be an affordable phone launched only for India.
OnePlus will also launch its first-gen smartwatch along with new flagship 9 series smartphones and the company CEO Pete Lau has revealed that the watch has more than 110 work-out modes.
The OnePlus 9 series launch event will starts at 07:30 pm (IST) later today (March 23). The launch event will be streamed live on YouTube channel of OnePlus.
