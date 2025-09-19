7.8 magnitude quake strikes Russia's Kamchatka region; no immediate damage

During the early hours of Friday (local time), a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the east coast of Russia's Kamchatka region, according to the US Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of damage.
The earthquake's epicenter was 127 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and at a depth of 19.5 km. A tsunami threat was issued briefly by the Pacific Tsunami Warning System; however, it was later lifted.
According to an Associated Press report, the initial earthquake was followed by a series of aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 5.8.
Videos shared on social media showed the check-in counter shaking at Kamchatka airport, while another showed a parked car rocking back and forth on a street.
Kamchatka's Governor on the earthquake
Following the earthquake, Russia's Kamchatka region's Governor, Vladimir Solodov, said that a tsunami warning had been issued for the area off the east coast of the peninsula. Taking to Telegram, Solodov added that the residents were being warned of the danger and all emergency services had been placed in a state of high readiness.
The Kamchatka Peninsula lies on a tectonic belt known as the Ring of Fire, which surrounds most of the Pacific Ocean, and is a hotspot for seismic activity, AFP reported.
Kamchatka struck by powerful earthquakes in 2 months
In the last two months, Kamchatka, which is a remote region, has been hit by a series of strong earthquakes, including one of magnitude 8.8 and two of magnitude 7.4.
Earlier this month, an earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the region, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning System stating that there was a possibility of "hazardous" waves along coasts within 300 km of the epicenter.
In July, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Kamchatka region, prompting tsunami alerts across the Pacific. The tremor triggered warnings for countries like the US, Japan, Chile, and New Zealand. Waves reached Russia’s Kuril Islands and Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, while additional alerts were issued for Hawaii and Alaska. It was one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded
Japan’s Meteorological Agency warned of possible tsunami waves up to 3 metres along the Pacific coast. Parts of the US West Coast were also placed under advisory, though the risk of major flooding beyond the immediate region was seen as lower.