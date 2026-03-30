Meta is reportedly working on Ray-Ban smart glasses for prescription users

Meta is reportedly planning to expand its Ray-Ban smart glasses lineup with a focus on users who wear prescription lenses. According to a report by 9To5Google, citing Bloomberg, the company is preparing to launch two new smart glasses designed specifically for vision correction needs. The report said these upcoming models will feature “rectangular and rounded styles” and are being developed with prescription users in mind, rather than adapting existing designs.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses: What could change

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Display reduces peak brightness: Report As of now, users can add prescription lenses to the existing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses frame design, but the report noted that these new versions would be purpose-built for that use case. While exact differences have not been confirmed, the report suggested that aspects such as frame thickness, comfort, and battery life could see improvements.

It also mentioned that the glasses may be sold through “traditional prescription eyewear channels,” indicating that Meta could expand beyond its current retail approach to reach more users who rely on corrective lenses.

ALSO READ: Apple flags security risks on iPhones running older iOS versions: Report Another report from The Verge noted that two models, codenamed “Scriber” and “Blazer,” have appeared in the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filings. These are described as production units, which typically signals that a launch may not be far away. According to the report, the “Blazer” model could be available in a larger size. The filings also reveal support for the Wi-Fi 6 UNII-4 band, which is not present in current models. This could allow faster data transfers, potentially improving features such as livestreaming.

The report also cited comments from Mark Zuckerberg, who said during a recent earnings call that “billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction” and that “it’s hard to imagine a world in several years where most glasses that people wear aren’t AI glasses.” As per the report, Meta suggested prescription smart glasses as a key step in making AI wearables more mainstream.