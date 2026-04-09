YouTube may let users create Shorts using AI Avatar of themselves: Details

YouTube is reportedly rolling out a new AI-powered avatar feature that lets users create a digital version of themselves for Shorts. The tool allows users to generate a photorealistic avatar using their face and voice, making it possible to appear in videos without recording each time. According to a report from 9To5Google, the feature is part of YouTube’s broader push into AI-driven video creation for making content creation more flexible while maintaining user privacy and control.

YouTube’s AI Avatar: What’s it

According to the report, the feature allows users to generate a photorealistic avatar by capturing a “live selfie.” This includes recording their face and voice by reading a few prompts. Once created, the avatar can be used to generate short video clips, with each AI-generated segment lasting up to eight seconds. Users can create multiple clips and combine them to form a longer Short.

As reported, the avatar creation process is available within the main YouTube app as well as YouTube Create. After completing the one-time setup, users can reuse the avatar for future videos or update it anytime by re-recording their appearance and voice. READ: Apple releases iOS 26.4.1 for bug fixes: What's new, eligible iPhones, more This feature builds on Google’s existing AI video efforts, particularly its Veo models integrated into YouTube Shorts. While earlier tools allowed users to create videos using images, the addition of voice-based avatars introduces a more personalised and interactive element to content creation. According to the report cited by YouTube, the feature is designed to help users include themselves in videos in a “safe and secure” way. The company reportedly has emphasised that the recorded selfie video and voice data are used only to generate the avatar and cannot be accessed or used by others. Users also retain full control, including the option to delete their avatar at any time. However, any videos already created using the avatar will remain on the platform unless they are manually removed. READ: X gets Grok-powered auto translation, AI image editing tools: What's new According to the report cited by YouTube, the feature is designed to help users include themselves in videos in a “safe and secure” way. The company reportedly has emphasised that the recorded selfie video and voice data are used only to generate the avatar and cannot be accessed or used by others. Users also retain full control, including the option to delete their avatar at any time. However, any videos already created using the avatar will remain on the platform unless they are manually removed.