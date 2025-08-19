'Open to elections after peace is restored': Zelenskyy after meeting Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday (IST) said that elections in the war-torn country can only be held once peace is restored. Zelenskyy made the remarks during a joint press conference at the White House with US President Donald Trump.

“Yes of course. We need to work in Parliament because during war, you can't have elections but we need it to make it possible for people to have democratic open election,” Zelenskyy said in response to a reporter's question. "Under martial law, elections remain suspended."

He further said, “We need... a truce, yes, everywhere — the battlefield, the sky and the sea, to make it possible for people to do democratic open legal elections.”

ALSO READ: Trump meets Zelenskyy, says Ukraine war might be the 'easiest to end' In response, Trump joked about how a war could theoretically delay elections in the US. “So you mean, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections, oh, I wonder what the fake news would say,” he said. Elections in Ukraine The last presidential elections in Ukraine were held on March 31, 2019, with a second round on April 21, 2019 because no candidate won more than half the votes in the first round. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a popular comedian and TV star, surprised many by winning with over 73 per cent of the vote against the previous president, Petro Poroshenko. Zelenskyy had never worked in government before and became famous for acting as a fictional president on TV. His campaign promised to fight corruption and bring change to Ukraine. He became president in May 2019