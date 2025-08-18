Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump meets Zelenskyy, says Ukraine war might be the 'easiest to end'

Trump meets Zelenskyy, says Ukraine war might be the 'easiest to end'

Trump hosts Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine, days after his Alaska talks with Putin. Key issues include Donbas, Crimea, and security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump (Photo:White House/YouTube)

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with several European leaders, arrived at the White House on Monday evening (IST) to meet US President Donald Trump and discuss a peace deal with Russia. The meeting comes days after Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in a historic summit in Alaska in a bid to end Moscow's three-year war in Ukraine.
 
Trump and Zelenskyy will begin the day with a private meeting. They will later be joined by European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Nato’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will also be in attendance.
 
 

Key issues on the table

 
Russia has demanded that Ukraine give up the Donbas region and officially recognise Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Trump recently posted that Zelenskyy “can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to".
 
However, Zelenskyy rejected these terms. Ukraine’s Constitution forbids surrendering territory and Kyiv has only hinted at accepting a freeze of current battle lines. At present, Russia controls around 20 per cent of Ukraine’s territory.
 

Europe’s concerns and Russia’s strikes

 
European leaders fear that if Moscow succeeds in Ukraine, it may threaten other countries in the region. Their worries grew further on Sunday when a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv killed six people, including two children, and injured 20 more, Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, Russia reported that it intercepted 23 Ukrainian drones overnight across its territory and in Crimea.
 

Borders cannot be changed by force: EU

 
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday that “Ukraine’s territorial decisions cannot be taken without Ukraine at the table". She also backed strong security guarantees for Kyiv, saying the country must become “a steel porcupine” against invasions.
 
She furthr pledged tougher sanctions on Russia and promised to expand support for Ukraine’s defence industry.
 

Trump-Putin talks in Alaska

 
On Friday, Trump held nearly three hours of talks with Putin in Alaska. Both leaders called the discussions “productive” though no agreement was reached.
 
Trump highlighted the need to reduce civilian casualties, saying, “We’re going to stop 5,000, 6,000, 7,000 people a week from being killed, and President Putin wants to see that as much as I do.”
 
He said that while some progress was made, unresolved issues remain. “There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump said, promising to brief NATO allies and Zelenskyy.
 
Putin also praised the talks, calling them “constructive”. He claimed the war would not have started if Trump had been president in 2022.
 

Putin's invitation to Trump

 
At the Alaska press conference, Putin invited Trump to Moscow for future talks. “Next time in Moscow,” Putin said. Trump responded,“That’s an interesting one. I’ll get a little heat on that one, but I can see it possibly happening.”
 
While no breakthrough was announced, both sides confirmed that progress had been made and discussions would continue.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

