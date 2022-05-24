2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 to launch today: Check price, other details

British bikemaker Triumph will launch the 2022 version of its flagship adventure motorcycle Tiger 1200 in India on Tuesday. The model was teased last month. Here, we take a look at the design, performance, and expected price of the new Triumph Tiger 1200.

Variants

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 will be available in four variants: Rally Pro, GT Pro, Rally Explorer, and GT Explorer.

Design

The 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 comes with a redesigned front profile, featuring a sleeker LED headlamp, a horizontal LED daytime running light, and a "masculine" fuel tank. As far as braking is concerned, the bike has twin 320 mm floating discs at the front with Brembo M4.30 Stylema monoblock radial callipers and a single 282 mm disc with a Brembo single-piston calliper at the rear. The Pro variants feature a 20-litre fuel tank, while Explorer variants have a larger, 30-litre fuel tank.

Further, the brand says the motorcycle is 25 kg lighter than its predecessor.

Performance

The motorcycle is powered by a 1,160cc inline three-cylinder engine with a T-plane firing order. It creates 150 hp of power at 9,000 RPM and 130 Nm of peak torque 7,000 RPM. A six-speed manual gearbox supports the engine.

Colour options

Triumph offers four colour options for the 2022 Tiger 1200. They are Sapphire Black, Snowdonia White, Matt Khaki Green, and Lucerne Blue.

Technology features

- 7-inch TFT display screen

- Keyless ignition

- Traction control

- Hill-hold control

- Cruise control

- USB charger

- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Expected price

The 2022 Tiger 1200 is expected to be priced around Rs. 19 lakh for the GT Pro variant and Rs. 21.80 lakh for the top-spec Rally Explorer version.