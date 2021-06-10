Alibaba Group to develop self-driving trucks with logistics unit Cainiao

-
ALSO READ
John Krafcik, CEO of Google's self-driving car spinoff steps down
Daimler to spin off trucks in shift to electric, self-driving vehicles
Seaways Shipping inks pact with MOL Logistics for supply chain services
Self-driving startup Gatik works with Isuzu to build delivery trucks
Intel's Mobileye plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025
HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to develop self-driving trucks with logistics subsidiary Cainiao, Chief Technology Officer Cheng Li said on Thursday.
Cheng also said Cainiao aims to introduce 1,000 autonomous delivery robots in China over the next year.
The announcement comes as dozens of startups, automakers and large technology firms, such as internet search leader Baidu Inc, accelerate work on self-driving vehicle systems, which are widely expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.
Other self-driving truck makers include U.S. firm TuSimple Holdings Inc, which listed shares in April.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor