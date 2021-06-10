Alibaba Group to develop self-driving trucks with logistics unit Cainiao

HANGZHOU, China/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce leader Group Holding Ltd plans to develop self-driving trucks with subsidiary Cainiao, Chief Technology Officer Cheng Li said on Thursday.

Cheng also said Cainiao aims to introduce 1,000 autonomous delivery robots in China over the next year.

The announcement comes as dozens of startups, automakers and large technology firms, such as internet search leader Baidu Inc, accelerate work on systems, which are widely expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.

Other self-driving truck makers include U.S. firm TuSimple Holdings Inc, which listed shares in April.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

