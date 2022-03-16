Apple Car team must be restructured to meet production goal for 2025

Apple's team working on the company's long-rumored electric vehicle has been dissolved for some time and it needs to be restructured within the next three to six months to achieve the goal of mass production by 2025.

"The Apple Car project team has been dissolved for some time. The reorganisation within the next three to six months is necessary to achieve the goal," Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a tweet.

Apple's EV plans have reportedly faced numerous setbacks since the project was approved in 2014.

According to AppleInsider, in September 2021, Apple Watch executive Kevin Lynch was said to have been reassigned to manage the "Apple Car" team. In 2020, it was reported that Apple's AI and Siri head, John Giannandrea, was overseeing development.

Apple has partnered with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company to develop its car's autopilot technology.

The project is led by Apple's South Korean offices. It was initiated in 2021 and is expected to last till next year.

Apple is reportedly taking a similar route to Tesla. The Elon Musk-owned EV firm, while developing its autopilot chip, used Samsung memory and gave assembly work to JCET STATSChipPAC Korea.

Apple Car is also expected to use LED screens all over the vehicle to inform other drivers what the self-driving system is doing.

The display would show braking information, the speed of the car and other messages in the form of graphics as well as video.

