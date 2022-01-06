Google announces to launch at least 13 new software features this year

Inspired by Apple, has announced to launch at least 13 new software features this year, ranging from AirPods-like fast switching to unlocking your Chromebook via smartwatch.

'Fast Pair' feature has already helped people connect their Android phones with Bluetooth accessories over 100 million times.

"We're continuing our work with partners to further extend Fast Pair's functionality beyond audio connectivity with wearables, headphones, speakers and cars and extending it to TVs and smart home devices, so you can instantly start using all the devices in your life, said Erik Kay, VP of Multi-Device Experiences at Google, during the CES 2022.

had pulled out from CES 2022 in-person owing to the Covid-19 and Omicron threat.

Starting in a few weeks, when you turn on your Fast Pair-enabled headphones, your Chromebook will automatically detect it and pair with it in a single click, letting you stay focused when studying or working wherever you are.

In the coming months, you'll be able to set up your headphones for when you need to watch quietly with your TV or Android TV OS device at home.

"With built-in support for Matter on Android, you'll be able to use Fast Pair to quickly connect new Matter-enabled smart home devices to your network, Google Home and other accompanying apps all in just a few taps," Kay informed.

Google said that in the coming months, you will be able to unlock and access your Chromebook, Android phone or tablet from your paired Wear OS smartwatch.

"With a digital car key, you can now use your compatible Samsung or Pixel phone to lock, unlock and start your supported BMW vehicles from your phone. Starting later this year, on phones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology, you won't even have to take your phone out to use it as a car key," Google announced.

The company is also building a for Bluetooth-enabled headphones that will enable them to automatically switch the audio to whatever device you're listening to.

These features will be available in the next few months on supported headphones.

"To help you cast music and podcasts you're listening to from your Android phone to more of your speakers, we're bringing Chromecast built-in to more brands, starting with all Bose smart speakers and soundbars in the next few months," said Google.

Later this year, if you're working on your Chromebook and your Android phone is out of reach (such as charging in a different room), you'll be able to stay in touch by accessing chat apps from your phone directly to your Chromebook, the company added.

