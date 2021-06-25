Ashok Leyland forms ESG committee to lead its sustainability agenda

-
Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Friday said it has formed an environmental, social and governance (ESG) committee headed by an independent director to lead its sustainability agenda.
The role of this new ESG committee will be to provide appropriate oversight and guidance in the company's journey on organisation-wide ESG initiatives, priorities, and leading the practices.
"This Committee will help accelerate adoption of leading ESG practices into the business and bring added focus on being sustainable and socially responsible.
"The endeavor is to create sustainable opportunities for people, businesses and communities that we work with," Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said in a regulatory filing.
ESG initiatives in Ashok Leyland will be led by N V Balachander, the Chennai-based firm said.
As the President of ESG, he will lead the sustainability agenda within the company and work with the newly formed board committee to create new benchmarks for the automobile industry, it added.
