Hero MotoCorp to hike prices to partially offset higher commodity prices

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter sets up separate biz vertical for exports
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Amid Covid, foreign carmakers in India face tough investment choices
Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS 125 motorcycle priced at Rs 93,690
TVS Motor slashes price of iQube electric scooter by Rs 11,250
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp will hike its vehicle prices by up to Rs 3,000 from July to partially offset the impact of the higher commodity prices.
Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with effect from July 1, the company said in a statement.
The price hike will be up to Rs 3,000, it said.
The exact quantum of the increase, however, will depend on the basis of the model and the specific market, the company said.
The price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of continuous increase in commodity prices, Hero MotoCorp said, adding, it continues to drive cost-saving programme aggressively, in order to minimize the impact on the customer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor