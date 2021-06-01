Ashok Leyland May sales rise to 3,199 units from 1,420 units in April

Commercial vehicles major Ltd closed last month with sales of 3,199 units up from 1,420 units sold in May 2020.

In a statement issued here, it said it had sold 3,199 units (domestic 2,738 units, exports 461 units) last month as against 1,420 units (domestic 1,277 units, exports 143 units) logged in May 2020.

Cumulatively this fiscal, has sold 11,539 units up from 1,420 units sold during the same period in 2020.

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)