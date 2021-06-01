Maruti Suzuki total sales decline 71% in May over April to 46,555 units

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
Maruti Suzuki hikes prices by up to Rs 22,500 to offset input costs
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported a 71 per cent decline in total sales to 46,555 units in May as compared to 1,59,691 units in April as a spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdowns across various states hit dispatches.
The auto major had also shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.
MSI said its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 35,293 units, down 75 per cent from 1,42,454 units in April.
Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined by 81 per cent to 4,760 units in May as against 25,041 units in April this year.
Sales of compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, declined by 72 per cent to 20,343 units from 72,318 cars in April.
Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz, declined to 349 units as compared to 1,567 units in April this year.
Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined 75 per cent to 6,355 units as against 25,484 in April, MSI said.
Exports in May were down 35 per cent at 11,262 units as against 17,237 units in April this year.
"In May, the company shut production from May 1 through May 16 so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes. In May 2020, the company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the sales volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020," MSI noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor