Auto slowdown, uncertainity forces component industry to cut down capex

The auto-component industry in the country may have either shelved or postponed the capital expenditure to the tune of around $1.5-2 billion for the near future owing to the slowdown in the market hitting their capacity utilisation.

The uncertainity regarding the demand in the future is also holding the companies back from investment, say industry sources. The component manufacturers, who have been investing in the past with expectations of growth in sales, have found themselves fighting the downturn with lower utilisation of existing capacity, alongwith the capital invested into new ...