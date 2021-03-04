Bajaj Auto launches Platina 110 priced at Rs 65,920

-
ALSO READ
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh
Tough eligibility may limit benefits to large cos under PLI for auto sector
About two-thirds of auto loan needs met by private, foreign lenders: Report
Bajaj Auto on Thursday said it has launched 115-cc bike Platina 110 in the country priced at Rs 65,920 (ex-showroom).
The bike comes with ABS (anti-lock braking system) and other features like Nitrox spring-on-spring suspension as well as tubeless tyres.
"The new Platina 110 ABS offers unmatched safety by offering riders complete control over unforeseen braking scenarios.
"We hope that millions of Indians who ride across varying terrains and roads of the country would take cognisance of the need to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and upgrade to the best-in-segment braking technology," Bajaj Auto President Domestic Motorcycles Business Unit Sarang Kanade said in a statement.
The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 70 lakh satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes and now with the addition of ABS, it remains a generation ahead of its competitors, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor