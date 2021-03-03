Deliveries of Renault Kiger Compact SUV start today, check details here

-
Customers in India could soon get their hands on French automaker Renault’s newest SUV on offer, Renault Kiger. The SUV, for which booking has already started, will be delivered from today. Booking for Kiger, Renault’s third global car after Kwid and Triber in India, can be done through automaker’s extensive dealership network of over 500 sales outlets as well as the company's website.
Designed in collaboration with Indian and French teams, the SUV is a sub-4 meter offering which has been developed and produced in India for the Indian customers. Currently, it is the most affordable sub-4 meter SUV available in India.
Currently, the sub-4 meter SUV segment is one of the hottest selling segments in India. This segment has seen tremendous growth in the last few years in India and almost all major automakers in India have at least one product on offer in it. The sub-4 meter segment accounts for more than 50 per cent of total industry sales, according to some media reports.
Renault Kiger design
Renault Kiger is a modern SUV that is a perfect fit for the Indian market. Kiger has a distinctive SUV look and its long wheelbase enables great space and volume on board. It is loaded with several smart attributes and is powered by a sporty, world-class engine.
Kiger comes with two engine options — 1-litre Energy and 1-litre Turbo with 2 pedal offerings on each of the engine — and will be available in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, according to the company. It comes with a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl, according to the carmaker. Kiger is based on CMF-A platform which is the same platform present in Renault Kwid and Renault Triber. The front looks muscular with all-LED three pod headlamps placed on the bumper.
Kiger will offer a fully digital instrument cluster. It will also have a floating touchscreen infotainment screen which will support Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, multi-function steering wheel and automatic climate control.
Customers will also have the choice of opting for the stylish dual tone combinations, which is available at price of over Rs 17,000 on all variants.
Kiger will come with two front airbags for the driver and front-seat passenger, along with the two side airbags. Both front seats get seat belt reminder alerts for enhanced safety.
The model would compete with the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite.
Kiger price
The SUV Kiger will be priced between Rs 5.45-9.55 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).
