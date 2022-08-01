Bajaj Auto two-wheeler sales drop by 5% to 3,15,054 units in July

-
Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 5 per cent drop in its total two-wheeler sales at 3,15,054 units in July 2022.
The Pune-based automaker had sold a total of 3,30,569 two-wheelers in July last year.
Domestic two-wheelers sales increased by 5 per cent to 1,64,384 units in July 2022 against 1,56,232 units in the year-ago period while exports dropped 14 per cent to 1,50,670 units as compared to 1,74,337 units in the same month of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The commercial vehicles (CV) sales rose 3 per cent in the month at 39,616 units over 38,547 CVs sold in domestic and international markets in July last year, as per the filing.
Total sales (two-wheelers and commercial vehicles) fell 4 per cent to 3,54,670 vehicles during the reporting month as compared to 3,69,116 units in July 2021, the company said.
Total exports (two-wheelers and CVs) declined by 15 per cent to 1,71,714 units in July compared to 2,01,843 vehicles sold in the overseas markets in the same month of 2021, it said.
