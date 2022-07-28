Honda to discontinue Jazz, WR-V and 4th generation City in Indian market

-
Japanese carmaker Honda plans to discontinue its three models -- Jazz, WR-V and fourth generation City -- in India by March next year, according to industry sources.
The company, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Cars India, will be left with only three models in its line up -- City Hybrid, fifth generation City and entry-level sedan Amaze -- after it discontinues the three brands.
In December 2020, the company had stopped the production of Civic and CR-V with the closure of its Greater Noida plant as it struggled to strengthen foothold in the Indian market.
Sources said the three models were being phased out as the company prepares to launch SUV models in the market.
When contacted over the issue, a Honda Cars India spokesperson said: "The company cannot comment on the market speculations."
Earlier this year, the automaker had announced that it plans to launch an SUV in the country next year.
The company is currently in the process of developing the model, it had stated.
In December 2020, Honda had announced the closure of manufacturing operations at its Greater Noida facility in Uttar Pradesh, thus consolidating its production activities at its second plant at Tapukara in Rajasthan.
The Japanese auto major had noted that the move has been taken to realign its manufacturing operations with the goal of improving business efficiency. The company's market share has declined over the years as new players consolidated their positions in the country.
