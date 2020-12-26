Based on a next generation platform, Volvo S60 retains safety-first focus

The first time I sat in a Volvo, I was in college. That was well over two decades ago. The car was a sassy sedan that looked like the offspring of a Lexus and a BMW. “Safety” was the answer I got when I asked my college professor, its owner, what it was most famous for. Unconvinced, I pressed on.

How was it safer than the rest? I was told its body styling and crumple zones were designed to absorb maximum impact and protect occupants. Later my classmates told me that it was meant for older, married people. Flash forward to the present. Volvo is no longer owned by ...