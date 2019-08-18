Bumpy road ahead: Automakers to face a long winter if govt doesn't act

Automakers are bracing for a harsh winter. Sales are falling every month, each fall worse than the previous one. No recovery is in sight.

The consensus seems to be that, in the absence of direct or indirect government intervention, it is almost certain that the slowdown, coupled with the new BSVI regulations on emission and safety that are going to kick in over the next six months, sales will remain negative till the next financial year. Analysts expect sales to turn positive only in the second or third quarter of 2021. By then, the industry will have put the impact of the new ...