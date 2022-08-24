BYD to launch e-SUV in India; here's a list of its most sought-after models

The Warren Buffet-backed Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD will unveil a Born Electric SUV for the Indian market by the fourth quarter of the current calendar year.

The deliveries of the same would begin in January, the company’s top official said.

BYD has been selling the E6 MPV in the Indian market since 2021. Since its launch last year, BYD has sold 400 units of the E6.

BYD, which overtook Tesla in July as the world’s largest EV maker, would assemble the upcoming model at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

The company, founded in 1995, has little brand recognition outside China, despite selling 641,000 pure electric and hybrid vehicles in the first half of 2022 – nearly 80,000 more than its Texas-based rival, said Aljazeera report.

BYD’s rise comes despite years of naysaying about the quality and safety of China’s electric vehicles, underscored by staggeringly high recall rates across the industry that have at times exceeded 10 percent, it added.



Thanks to cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries, value for money has been central to BYD's appeal, with models offered at lower price points than its foreign rivals.

BYD Auto’s Qin plug-in hybrid ranked as the bestselling plug-in electric car in 2014. They launched this in the last quarter of 2013. It also ranked 7th on the world’s top 10 plug-in cars and continued to be a bestseller in China.

Here's a list of BYD car models and variants:

BYD M6: The BYD M6 is a minivan and was inspired by the Toyota Previa. It has two variations, a 2.0-liter and a 2.4-liter engine with three different transmissions.

BYD G3: G3 was created to cater for the motoring public in the China’s top cities. As such, this vehicle has been outfitted with better space-saving solutions and infotainment features.

BYD S7: Not only does the BYD S7 have a sleek exterior – this SUV’s interior boasts only of a stylish and comfortable interior.

BYD Qin: Electric is the way to go in having a cleaner motoring future. Such is the case with the BYD Qin, in which motorists can go for an all-electric drive.

BYD E6: The only car that BYD sells in India is E6, with price starting at Rs 29.15 lakh. The car comes equipped with a 71.7 kWh Blade Battery with up to 520-km range after a single charge, making it the only Indian eMPV with such a long-range.