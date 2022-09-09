Domestic sales of passenger vehicles jump by 21.1% in August: Siam

The domestic sales of passenger vehicles increased by 21.1 per cent in August to 281,210 units, said body on Friday, adding that the good monsoon and the upcoming festive season is likely to increase the demand in the coming months.

In August 2021, the domestic sales of passenger vehicles was 232,224 units, as per the data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Three wheelers' domestic sales jumped from 23,606 units in August last year to 38,369 units in August this year, noted.

It said 1.55 million units of two wheelers -- which includes scooters, motorcycles and mopeds -- were sold in India in August 2021, showing a 16.33 per cent increase when compared to the corresponding month a year ago.

Units dispatched to dealers are counted as sales by the auto companies.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, said “While good monsoon and the upcoming festive season is likely to increase demand, SIAM is keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply-side challenges."

High CNG prices are a big challenge for the auto industry and SIAM is keenly looking forward to the "kind interventions and support" from the government, he added.

SIAM said that the exports of passenger vehicles increased by 6.9 per cent to 54,733 units in August 2021. Passenger cars, utility vehicles and vans are included under the category of passenger vehicles.

The exports of three wheelers -- which include passenger carrier, goods carrier, e-rickshaw and e-cart -- increased to 44,166 units, showing a jump of 19.64 per cent, SIAM stated.

However, unlike passenger vehicles and three wheelers, the exports of two wheelers saw a fall in August this year. In August last year, 372,333 two wheeler units were exported from the country. In August this year, the exports decreased by 18.43 per cent, standing at 303, 692 units.

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest player in the passenger vehicles category, sold 30 per cent more units in India in August this year. In August last year, it had sold 103,187 units in the country.