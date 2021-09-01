DTC extends contactless e-ticketing trial on buses till September 30

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has extended the contactless e-ticketing trial on its buses till September 30, as per an order issued here.

Currently, the trial is going on in over 3,700 and more than 3,000 Cluster scheme buses.

An order issued by the on Tuesday extended the ongoing trial in its buses through the Chartr mobile app till September 30. The trial was extended as per recommendations of a task force formed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

The contactless ticketing trial in 29 buses was started in September last year, with a view to protect the bus conductor and passengers from COVID-19 infection.

In the last one year, e-ticketing transactions per day have increased to over 15,000, said a DTC official.

The DTC, in its order, has also directed for display of QR code and posters to download the Chartr app for further awareness among passengers. The number of passengers going for e-ticketing is on the rise due to a 10 per cent rebate in it, the official said.

The 'Chartr' app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

The app can be used to buy tickets by feeding the fare or the destination in it. Payments can be made through various digital modes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)