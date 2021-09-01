DTC extends contactless e-ticketing trial on buses till September 30

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
'Revenge travel': Indians hit the roads, skies after months of lockdown
Delhi-London economy class airfares zoom up to Rs 4 lakh on revenge travel
Multi-level car parking under parks in draft MPD 2041, suggests Delhi govt
China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 bn deal to acquire search engine Sogou
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has extended the contactless e-ticketing trial on its buses till September 30, as per an order issued here.
Currently, the trial is going on in over 3,700 DTC and more than 3,000 Cluster scheme buses.
An order issued by the DTC on Tuesday extended the ongoing trial in its buses through the Chartr mobile app till September 30. The trial was extended as per recommendations of a task force formed by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.
The contactless ticketing trial in 29 DTC buses was started in September last year, with a view to protect the bus conductor and passengers from COVID-19 infection.
In the last one year, e-ticketing transactions per day have increased to over 15,000, said a DTC official.
The DTC, in its order, has also directed for display of QR code and posters to download the Chartr app for further awareness among passengers. The number of passengers going for e-ticketing is on the rise due to a 10 per cent rebate in it, the official said.
The 'Chartr' app can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.
The app can be used to buy tickets by feeding the fare or the destination in it. Payments can be made through various digital modes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor