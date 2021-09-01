Ashok Leyland COO Nitin Seth steps down after 11 years

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland supplies bullet proof vehicle to Indian Air Force
Siemens ties up with Hinduja Group for electric vehicle charging infra
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar likely to be discharged from hospital tomorrow
Ashok Leyland announces senior level organisational changes
Ashok Leyland advances 9% as Co reports market share gain in March quarter
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its Chief Operating Officer Nitin Seth is leaving after serving 11 years to pursue an alternate career outside the company.
Seth successfully led a strong team in building Ashok Leyland's light commercial vehicle (LCV) business as well as other businesses, it said in a statement.
Ashok Leyland Managing Director and CEO Vipin Sondhi said, "Nitin has been a core member of the leadership team at Ashok Leyland. We wish him the very best for the future."
Sondhi further said, "The company has a strong bandwidth of leaders and we will continue to pursue our growth ambitions in all businesses as planned."
Seth has over 25 years of experience in the automotive industry in sales and marketing, both in domestic and international markets, besides product development.
Before joining Ashok Leyland, he was the head (sales and marketing) for cars (Indica, Indigo and Nano) at Tata Motors and additionally held other key leadership positions. He was one of the key members in launching the passenger car business at Tata Motors in 1999.
At Ashok Leyland, he held several top positions. In his role as chief operating officer, he was responsible for light commercial vehicles, defence, international operations (IO) and power solutions business (PSB).
A recipient of Fulbright - CII fellowship from Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburg (US), Seth is an engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and did his Post Graduation in Business Management from University of Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor