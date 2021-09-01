HMSI reports 3% decline in total sales at 430,683 units in August

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 395,037 unit domestic sales for Mar
HMSI to recall certain number of H'ness CB350 bikes
Ola's entry in e-two wheelers to shake up world's largest 2-wheeler market
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Ola Electric to ride into two-wheeler market with scooter launch on Aug 15
Two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday reported a 3 per cent decline in total sales to 4,30,683 units in August.
The company had sold 4,43,969 units in the same month last year.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said entering the festival season with a steady recovery in economic activity, the company's total sales stood at 4,30,683 units, including 4,01,469 domestic sales and 29,214 exports in August 2021.
The domestic sales breached the 4-lakh mark with a growth of 18 per cent, compared to 3,40,420 units in July 2021, it said in a statement.
The company's total sales in July stood at 3,84,920 units, including exports (44,500 units ), according to the statement.
August ushers in the onset of the festival spirit in the country. With a steady month on month recovery in terms of enquiries and customer walk-ins, we are cautiously optimistic moving forward, expecting conversions to retails, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director for sales and marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said.
He also said the company will be starting deliveries of its recently unveiled motorcycle CB200X from this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor