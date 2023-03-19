JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile Â» News

Luxury carmakers lean on YOLO impact, gear up for big ride in small towns
Business Standard

Footfalls, enquiries hit speed-breaker at car dealerships, visits dip 8-10%

Slowdown began showing up in Jan, though there has been some improvement in March second half

Topics
Passenger Vehicles | Cars | Maruti Suzuki

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

automobile
Cars are seen parked in a dock at the Chennai Port Trust | Photo: PTI

Are there signs of slowdown in India’s passenger vehicle market, which at the moment is sitting on roughly 700,000 open bookings? Dealers admit that there has been a slowdown in the footfalls and fresh enquiries since January. In fact, industry executives also believe that FY 2023-24 will see a sharp slowdown in growth rates, after growing robustly in the current fiscal.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 14:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY