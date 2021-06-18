For Kia, the name is the game in India's hyper-competitive auto market

It’s not unusual for automotive players to change their names when they are acquired by another firm or are operating in foreign markets to avoid the possibility of their brand name turning out to mean something other than intended in a foreign language, or to create segment differentiation from what they were once seen in product and car terms.

Korean car-maker Kia India, formerly known as Kia Motors India, said the new two-word name is a reaffirmation of its focus and priority for the Indian market. “As a part of our re-branding strategy, we will focus on leading the ...