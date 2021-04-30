Ford Motor to donate surgical masks, N95 masks to help India fight Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
3M profit jumps on pandemic-driven demand for personal safety products
Second US Air Force aircraft carrying Covid-19 aid departs for India
Over 1,300 people fined in Delhi for not wearing masks in public places
AAP MLAs, councillors, volunteers to distribute masks across Delhi today
3M profit beats on higher demand for personal safety, home care products
American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.
The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,000 (around Rs 1.5 crore) to support organisations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil.
"To help mitigate the surge of coronavirus cases in India, @Ford is donating 5 million surgical masks, 100K N95 masks and 50K gowns to the area," Ford said in a tweet.
In addition, it said, "Ford Fund is donating USD 200,000 to support organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil."
India is currently reeling under a devastating second wave of the pandemic.
According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday, the country saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far. With it the total tally of COVID-19 cases reached 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark.
As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 daily new fatalities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor