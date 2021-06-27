Govt extends mandatory installation of airbags in existing models till Dec

-
The road transport ministry has deferred by four months the mandatory installation of dual airbags for front seats in the existing car models, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior government official said on Sunday.
At present, only the driver's seat airbag is mandatory for existing models of cars.
In view of the prevailing pandemic situation, the ministry has decided to defer mandatory installation of front passenger airbags in the existing car models till December 31, 2021, the official said on condition of anonymity.
"The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has asked for time. For new models it's already mandatory," the official added.
The ministry on March 6 had said that vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021, in the case of new models, and August 31, 2021, in the case of existing models shall be fitted with an airbag for the person occupying the front seat, other than the driver.
The step is aimed at improving passenger safety in case of accident.
