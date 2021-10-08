Govt to aim for 30% EV sales penetration for private cars by 2030: Gadkari

-
The government intends to have EV sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030 as there is an immediate need to decarbonize the transport sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
Gadkari further said if electric vehicles penetrate to 40 per cent in the two-wheelers and cars segment and close to 100 per cent for buses by 2030, India would be able to reduce crude oil consumption by 156 million tonne worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore.
"There is an immediate need to decarbonize the transport sector and make it sustainable with the economy, ecology, and environmental point of view ," he said while addressing an event organised by industry body FICCI virtually.
"The government intends to have EV sales penetration of 30 per cent for private cars, 70 per cent for commercial vehicles, 40 per cent for buses, and 80 per cent for two and three-wheelers by 2030," he added.
The road transport and highways minister pointed out that in the EV mission, NITI Aayog has inspired 25 states to come up with EV policies, out of which 15 have already announced state EV policy.
He said a potential pilot project is being planned to install an electric highway between Delhi-Mumbai expressways which will facilitate the movement of heavy-duty trucks and passenger buses on electricity.
Noting that transport plays a crucial role in the overall development of a country, Gadkari said,"Globally India has the highest rail-line length and the second-largest road network which carries millions of passengers and tonnes of goods every day."
To fulfill everyday transport needs of a large population, he said his ministry is focusing on the development of efficient and affordable public transport systems such as metro rail, rapid rail transit, mono-rail, BRT, intra and intercity bus services.
