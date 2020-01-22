Guenter Butschek high on upgrades to boost Tata Motors' car business

India’s automobile market may be battling the decade’s worst slump, but Tata Motors Managing Director and Chief Executive Guenter Butschek, who completes four years in the corner office on February 15, is taking it all in the chin and is excited to lead the passenger vehicles business into a new era. On Wednesday, the carmaker entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz.

With prices starting from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 7.69 lakh (petrol) and Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh (diesel), the model will rival the Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, among others. Butshchek said ...