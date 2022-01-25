Hero Electric partners with ALT Mobility to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx by 2023

-
Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with ALT Mobility, a dedicated platform for leasing of electric vehicles for the logistics market, to deploy its electric two-wheeler Hero Nyx.
Under the collaboration, the companies will work with logistic aggregators and fleet operators to deploy 10,000 Hero Nyx electric scooters by 2023, Hero Electric said in a statement.
"This association will aid us in enabling carbon-free mobility in the logistics market and cater to consumer needs of last-mile delivery offered by ALT Mobility," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.
With the changing market scenario and increased preference for the electric vehicle, there is a crucial need to boost EV adoption, he said.
"We are witnessing more and more businesses opting for cleaner solutions to reach their consumers. At Hero, we strive to provide 360-degree solutions to our B2B customers through our strong network presence across India," Gill said.
ALT Mobility CEO Dev Arora said the company conducted extensive tests on the ground and spent several months with the Hero Electric team before building its conviction that the Hero Nyx EV is a bankable vehicle for intensive logistic operations.
ALT Mobility offers two and three-wheeler electric vehicles on monthly subscription to fleet operators. They cover the financing, road tax, auto insurance, and service and spare costs of the EVs.
