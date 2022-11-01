Honda Motorcycle total sales up 3.97% to 449,391 units in October

-
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday reported a 3.97 per cent increase in total sales at 4,49,391 units in October 2022.
The company had sold 4,32,229 units in the same month last year, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.
In the domestic market, sales were at 4,25,969 units as against 3,94,645 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 7.94 per cent.
Exports were lower by 37.68 per cent at 23,422 units as compared to 37,584 units in October last year.
"This year's festival season has ushered in a period of real growth & positive sentiment after a challenging period of two-years," HMSI Managing Director, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata said.
