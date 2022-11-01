Ola Electric sales reach 20,000 units in October in strong festive season

-
ALSO READ
Ola group drives back on layoff plan for nearly 200 engineers, for now
'Would never acquire a loss-making business': Ola CEO on merger with Uber
Ola Electric suspends production at Tamil Nadu plant citing maintenance
We are not here to have a nice time: CEO Aggarwal about Ola's work culture
Ola does a u-turn: Plans more experience centres to take count to 200
Ola Electric on Tuesday reported sales of 20,000 units in October 2022.
The company, which sells electric scooters S1 Pro and S1, said it registered a strong performance during the festive season.
Sales recorded a four-fold growth over daily run rate during Navratras, and ten times on Vijayadashami, the company said in a statement.
It has been producing 1,000 units a day on an average.
The company, after opening bookings at Rs 499 in July last year for its electric scooters S1 Pro and and S1, started online purchase process in September 2021. It initially planned to start deliveries in October but later pushed the date to November and then again to the second half of December last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .