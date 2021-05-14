Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 bn in US by 2025 on EVs, production facilities

-
ALSO READ
Kia Motors recalling 295,000 vehicles due to risk of engine fires
Hyundai, Kia agree to $210 million US auto safety civil penalty
Hyundai, Kia say they're not in talks with Apple on autonomous cars
Hyundai Motor, Kia take $8.5-billion hit after Apple deal called off
South Korea to set global standards for electric vehicles wireless charging
Hyundai plans to invest USD 7.4 billion in US by 2025 Hyundai plans to invest USD 7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions.
Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands.
Hyundai Motor will offer a variety of American-made electric vehicles to U.S. consumers starting next year.
Hyundai Motor Group will create a subsidiary in Washington D.C. to spearhead its urban air mobility businesses.
In addition, Hyundai and its partner Aptiv will use their joint venture, Motional, to commercialize driverless technology.
Motional received a driverless license in Nevada and plans to commercialize robotaxi service there in 2023 along with its partner Lyft.
Motional has started testing Hyundai's all-electric IONIQ 5 equipped with advanced autonomous driving technology on public roads.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor