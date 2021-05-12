Passenger vehicle sales dip 10% in April due to Covid led restrictions

-
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India declined by 10 per cent to 2,61,633 units last month as compared to March this year as COVID-19-led restrictions across various states impacted demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Wednesday.
Passenger vehicle sales in March 2021, stood at 2,90,939 units.
There were no passenger vehicle sales in April 2020, due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.
"As expected, the COVID wave has impacted the sales of vehicles in the month of April 2021. Sales of passenger vehicles fell by about 10.07 per cent, compared to March 2021, due to various restrictions in states which have been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.
As per the latest data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler dispatches to dealers declined by 33 per cent to 9,95,097 units last month, as compared to 14,96,806 units in March.
Motorcycle sales saw a dip of 33 per cent to 6,67,841 units, as against 9,93,996 in March this year. Similarly, scooter sales fell 34 per cent to 3,00,462 units, from 4,57,677 units in March.
Three-wheeler sales also declined by 57 per cent to 13,728 units, as compared to 31,930 units in March this year.
Vehicle sales across categories declined by 30 per cent to 12,70,458 units last month, as against 18,19,682 units in March.
