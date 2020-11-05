JUST IN
Business Standard

In pics: Hyundai launches the all-new i20; price starts at Rs 6.79 lakh

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said it has launched all-new versions of its premium hatchback i20, priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh (ex-showroom)

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India on Thursday launched the all-new i20.The fourth generation of the i20 comes with both petrol and diesel powertrains and would compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Motors Altroz and Toyota Glanza.

According to the company, the vehicle's petrol variants are priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.17 lakh, while the diesel fuelled version's cost is in the range of Rs 8.19 lakh to Rs 10.59 lakh. These introductory prices are applicable on deliveries till December 31, 2020, it said.

The model comes with ten first in segment features like hill assist control, multi-phone Bluetooth connectivity, air purifier and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) among others.The new i20 also comes with a Bose sound system, electric sunroof, smartphone wireless charger and 50 connected features.

Besides, the all-new i20 comes with 5 BS6 powertrain options, including "1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel with 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Advanced 1.2 l Kappa Petrol with 5-Speed Manual Transmission and IVT and Best-in-Segment Enthralling 1.0 l Turbo GDi Petrol with 6-Speed iMT and 7-Speed DCT".Furthermore, the company said that all-new i20 has been built on all-new 'Light Weight K Platform' that is light yet robust."Derived through a combination of 66 per cent 'Advanced and High Strength Steel', the all-new i20 offering customers exceptional safety and enhanced crash performance," the company said in a statement.

The 1.2 litre petrol manual trims deliver a fuel efficiency of 20.35 kmpl while the IVT variants deliver 19.65 kmpl, the company said.The 1-litre turbo petrol trims deliver around 20 kmpl while the diesel variants come with a fuel efficiency of 25 kmpl, it added. The model top trims of the model come with six airbags, vehicle stability management and electronic stability control. Standard features across four trims include dual airbags and rear parking sensors among others, HMIL said.


First Published: Thu, November 05 2020. 18:26 IST

