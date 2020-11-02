Yamaha reports 31% increase in sales for October at 60,176 units

Two-wheeler major Motor India group of companies on Monday reported a 31 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,176 units for October.

The company had sold a total of 46,082 units in October 2019, it said in a statement.

The company has been reporting growth in its sales volumes consecutively over the past four months, following the lifting of the COVID-19-led lockdown, it added.

On a year-on-year basis, registered a 4.3 per cent growth in July, 14.8 per cent in August, and 17 per cent in September, it added.

On the outlook, it said,"The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival seasons that had originated since Nava Ratri and will last through upcoming Diwali and Christmas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)