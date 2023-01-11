JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile Â» News

Atul Auto forays into EV space, launches two electric three-wheelers
Business Standard

Hyundai India to invest Rs 4,000 cr for developing 6 EVs by 2028: CEO

Company plans six electric vehicles by 2028, says Unsoo Kim at Auto Expo

Topics
Auto Expo | Hyundai Motor India Ltd | Electric Vehicles

Shine Jacob  |  Greater Noida 

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd
Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) plans to come up with six electric vehicles (EV) by 2028 and it will focus on technology, sustainability and innovation for growth, said Unsoo Kim, the company's managing director and chief executive officer. Kim spoke to Shine Jacob about EVs, the Indian market and consumer interest in SUVs.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY