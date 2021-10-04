India to introduce flexible fuel vehicles soon to increase ethanol use

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will introduce flexible fuel vehicles soon as the country is aiming to achieve 20% ethanol-blending with gasoline by 2025, transport minister Nitin Gadkari told the Reuters Impact conference on Monday.
New Delhi has advanced a goal to achieve 20% ethanol-blending with gasoline by 2025, five years ahead of its previous target, to help reduce its dependence on costly oil imports.
Flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) can run on any blend of gasoline or ethanol.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
