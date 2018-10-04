Intermot 2018: From Ducati to Kawasaki, a look into the future of bikes

Suzuki Katana
The legendary Katana that debuted in 1981 is one of the most iconic sportsbikes ever made by Suzuki. The 2019 iteration of the bike was one of the highly anticipated motorcycles in the run-up to the 2018 edition of the motorcycle show. The new bike that pays homage to the original bike, shares its underpinnings with the Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked version and carries forward many of the design elements showcased last year.
2019 Triumph Street Scrambler
Introduced two years ago, the Triumph Street Scrambler has seen a thorough revamp in its 2019 avatar. The 900cc gets an 18 per cent boost in peak power that helps the Street Scrambler churn out up to 64hp at a higher 7500 rpm. Dubbed the 900 HT, for High Torque, the Peak torque of 80 Nm comes at a relatively low 3200 rpm.
Aprilia Tuono V4 1100
The updated Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 is on the same lines as the RSV4 and has evolved considerably to compete in the 1000-1100cc segment. However, the peak power remains unchanged at 175 hp with 11,000 rpm and 121 Nm torque with 9,000 rpm, but the new version generates smoother throttle response at any rpm and is one of the major imporvements of the updated model. The Tuono V4 1100 comes in RR and Factory editions.
Ducati XDiavel
The Italian bike manufacturer is going to soon release an all-new Diavel that is a tweaked version of the popular bike and sports a matte grey colour scheme with brown seat and loads of gun metal colour touches.
Yamaha R125
Ahead of the Intermot 2018, Yamaha has officially unveiled the 2019 model of R125. The updated version looks heavily inspired by the R15 Version 3.0, lauched earlier this year. The bike will be available in 3 shades -- Yamaha Blue, Tech Black and Competition White. Yamaha is yet to announce the price of the 2019 model yet, as it will officially showcase the bike at the event next week.
Kawasaki Ninja 125, Z125
Kawasaki just showcased the new Ninja 125 and Z125 at the event in Germany. With a capacity of 125cc, both motorcycles fall in Europe’s A1 entry-level licensing tier, which is the target market for the company. The 125cc segment also attracts a lot of younger audience and the bikes are absolute head-turners and feature-packed offerings, thanks to the borrowed DNA from Kawasaki's larger-capacity offerings.
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
KTM 1290 Super Duke GT 2019
KTM announced the 2019 version of the 1290 Super Duke GT at Intermot. The 1290cc bike gets a host of mechanical changes as well as some cosmetic upgrades. The V-twin engine now consists of titanium inlet valves and generates 175bhp and 141Nm. The bike comes with new braking and rider modes, a new 6.5-inch TFT display, new LED headlamp and cornering lamps.
Triumph Street Twin 2019
Triumph also unveiled the 2019 Street Twin at the event. The bike continues with its modern-classic design language. The seat, instrument cluster, wheels and side panels are redesigned and the bike also gets brushed aluminium headlamp brackets and a new matte black colour. The new 900cc, parallel-twin motor now churns out 64bhp; a 10bhp increase over the earlier model while the torque figure remains at 80Nm.
Yamaha XSR700 and XSR900
Yamaha also launched Yamaha XSR700 and XSR900 which will be available from March 2019, in a new colour -- Garage Metal. This colour scheme is based on the red and white design that made the Yamaha GP bikes so famous in the 1970s.