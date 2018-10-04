Intermot 2018: From Ducati to Kawasaki, a look into the future of bikes

The legendary Katana that debuted in 1981 is one of the most iconic sportsbikes ever made by Suzuki. The 2019 iteration of the bike was one of the highly anticipated motorcycles in the run-up to the 2018 edition of the motorcycle show. The new bike that pays homage to the original bike, shares its underpinnings with the Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked version and carries forward many of the design elements showcased last year.