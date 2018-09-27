Vazirani Shul, India's first electric hypercar: All you need to know

The trio—design, sustainability and passion
Vazirani Shul, India’s first all-electric hypercar was showcased in Mumbai on Wednesday. Shul is the brainchild of Vazirani Automotive Founder and Chief Designer Chunky Vazirani, with inputs from tyremaker Michelin and the Force India F1 team. He has worked as a designer around the world at Land Rover, Volvo and Yamaha, Jaguar and Rolls-Royce. Shul stems from his passion for great design, and for sustainability. The Shul was first launched at the Michelin Supercar Paddock at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.
A delicate balance between art and science
Developed by Vazirani Automotive, the Shul is a hypercar powered by a revolutionary jet turbine-electric powertrain encased in a suit of carbon-fibre. Since the turbine acts as an onboard generator, charging the batteries on the go, a lightweight battery pack is used. This not only reduces the weight considerably but also addresses range anxiety and adds a sound element to elevate user experience. It is an aerodynamically enhanced elegant design paired with a Micro Jet Turbine Electric powertrain to deliver a spiritual automotive experience of restrained power, eternal beauty and quiet eminence.
A new take on classic automotive design to create a dynamic expression
Shul embodies a vision to deliver a spiritual automotive experience of restrained power, eternal beauty and quiet eminence. Developed under the guidance of Kazunori Yamauchi and his team at Gran Turismo, the Shul marks the beginning of a new category in the game called ‘Inspire Gran Turismo’. The company will also work closely with India’s first and only Formula One team to further develop the Shul.
Chunky Vazirani unveils the Vazirani Shul
Vazirani, who founded Vazirani Automotive, grew up in Mumbai and has always wondered why India could not be the design and manufacturing hub for supercars. A graduate of the Art Center College of Design, California, he decided to move back to India with a mission to build 'India’s First Hypercar'.
Complimenting the technology of tomorrow
Chunky Vazirani says that the new electric technology gave the opportunity to rethink the architecture. The proportions are a reflection of the technology packaged underneath. Smaller components and extra room allowed to creatively channel the air through and around the car to reduce drag and improve downforce. With this design, Vazirani wanted to bring back classic automotive elegance and to execute this classic design in a modern, relevant manner.